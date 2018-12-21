Cardiovascular death rates also continue to increase, rising 2 percent in the latest survey. The number of people reporting frequent mental distress and physical distress are also rising, the report found.

What's moving in the right direction?

Overall, the United States has seen some positive trends in recent years. The percentage of children living in poverty decreased from 22.6 percent in 2013 to 18.4 percent in 2018.

Air pollution levels have also been decreasing nationally, dropping 12 percent from 9.5 to 8.4 micrograms of fine particles per cubic meter since 2015.

While there are still barriers to health care for many Americans, the number of mental health and primary care physicians per 100,000 people is increasing. In the past year, the number of mental health providers increased 8 percent while the number of primary care physicians increased 5 percent.

Finally, the rates of adolescent immunizations are on the rise. In the past year, HPV immunization among male teens age 13-17 increased 18 percent, a significant jump from 37.5 percent to 44.3 percent. The rate for females in the same age group increased 7 percent, from 49.5 percent to 53.1 percent.