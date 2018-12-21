News
Okla. Co. Inmate Dies While Receiving Medical Treatment At Local Hospital
Friday, December 21st 2018, 10:52 AM CST
An Oklahoma County inmate died Thursday while he was receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, the sheriff's office reported Friday.
Larry Freed, 36, died at St. Anthony Hospital while he was receiving treatment for a preexisting condition.
Freed was arrested on an Oklahoma County warrant for two counts of indecent acts with a child under 16 on Oct. 2.
On Dec. 14, Freed was taken to St. Anthony Hospital for treatment. He died at 11 p.m., the hospital said.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death, and the state medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.