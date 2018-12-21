Christmas Comes Early For 20 Owasso Kids Who Shopped With A Cop
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Christmas came early Thursday for 20 kids in Owasso.
Several Owasso police officers took them on a shopping spree at Walmart, and News On 6 photojournalist Chris McNamara went along for the fun.
Walmart donated the gift cards for the shopping spree and McDonald's donated meals for the kids.
“Giving back to our community is one of our basic principles. Our community is special because of our people,” said Tim Rich, Owasso McDonald’s owner.
“It's important for kids to see us in a positive aspect. So many times we go into people's houses or we go in kids’ houses and they see us getting on to their mom or getting on to their dad,” said Officer Travis Sellers. “Now this is an opportunity for them to have a positive interaction with law enforcement.
“It's important for Walmart that we're able to provide the environment for not only our kids but our police department to come in and interact with them,” said Brian Wallace, Owasso Walmart. “To give them some time together just to really have a good time and celebrate the season.”
It's not clear who gets the most out of the trip, the kids or the officers.
“Every year I've done this, every kid I've taken, they try to get something for their family first,” Officer Sellers said. “Their mom, their dad, their brother, their sister, their grandparents and then they think about themselves. This is a positive interaction, a good thing so once they get that they start smiling having fun and kind of relax a little bit joke around with us like we're normal people that's what's enjoyable.