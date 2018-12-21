CBS News Poll: Most Americans Don't Support Building Border Wall
President Donald Trump has said he will not support a partial government funding bill which does not provide money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming that building a wall is the will of the people.
"This is not merely my campaign promise -- this is the promise every lawmaker made," the president declared Thursday about his wall or "steel slats." "It is the solemn promise to protect and defend the United States of America. And it is our sacred obligation. We have no choice."
But CBS News polling from mid-November found that a majority -- 59 percent of Americans -- oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It's a partisan issue, though. A large majority of Republicans support the wall -- 79 percent. A majority of independents -- 66 percent -- oppose the wall, and 84 percent of Democrats are also against it.