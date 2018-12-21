OHP Urging Safety During Busy Holiday Travel Season
AAA estimates nearly 1/3 Americans will be traveling by car this holiday.
Because of this, OHP will conduct DUI checkpoints Friday evening. The agency will work with Mustang, Yukon and Union City Police departments.
It’s all part of the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
Checkpoints start tonight at 10 p.m. and will last until midnight but patrols will still take place before, during and after.
In 2017, over 170 Oklahoman lives were lost due to alcohol-related crashes.
"There is absolutely no excuse. If you're going to an event where you know alcohol is going to be served, you have three choices. Either don't drink, stay where you are, or have a designated driver. Those are the only three choices available," said OHP Captain Paul Timmons.
Nearly 50 million other Americans will hit the skies. Because of that, airlines have expanded what they're considering holiday travel time to be from December 20-January 6.
Passenger records continue to be broken at Will Rogers World Airport now for the second year in a row.
Things are getting busier so its important to plan ahead. Arrive early and double check the latest TSA rules and regulations. Most importantly if you see something, say something.