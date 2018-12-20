Son Of Oklahoma City Bombing Accomplice Arrested In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Joshua Nichols, the son of domestic terrorist Terry Nichols, has been arrested, Las Vegas Now reports. The 36-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a standoff with Metro Police and the U.S. Marshals.
He was wanted for violating conditions of probation.
Nichols has a lengthy criminal history which includes assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer with a weapon, and more. His record with the Nevada Department of Corrections dates back to 2005.
“It’s sad that you know we’re here, but I believe that he’s ready to get the help that he needs,” his wife Nadine Nichols said.
“I mean, he’s an amazing guy,” she said.
Loved ones told Las Vegas Now Nichols has a drug problem which they believe stems from the guilt he lives with due to his father’s actions. He was 12 years old when the Oklahoma City bombing happened in 1995.
A total of 168 people were killed, including 19 children, and more than 500 people were injured.
“They teased him. They named him ‘bomber.’ They named him that, and I guess he got beat up, you know, he had to; he couldn’t go to school,” Nadine said.
She told the I-Team Josh didn’t believe his father could commit such an act until details were revealed after a criminal trial.
“That’s a difficult burden to bear that your dad did those things,” Nichols’ attorney, Tony Abbatangelo said. “These issues can be addressed. There’s still a future for Josh to be a positive member of the community.”
Nadine Nichols said she hopes her husband will get help. Abbatangelo said the next step is a parole hearing. Nichols is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.
“He’s ready now,” Nadine said. “Like I think this is it. If he doesn’t get help, this is it.”