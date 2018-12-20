Central Oklahoma's Habitat For Humanity Proposes Plan To Build New Homes
Central Oklahoma’s Habitat for Humanity wants to build 450 homes near Northwest 150th Street and Morgan Road.
The organization is in the process of buying 160 acres, next to Stone Ridge Farms, which right now boasts 321 homes.
Stone Ridge Attorney Eric Groves says right now, the area lacks the proper infrastructure to handle all of the extra traffic. For instance, a long stretch of 150th Street nearby, is still only a two-lane gravel road. And Morgan Road is just a two-lane asphalt road.
“The proposed development is a little dense,” he said.
However, he says he will be working with Central Oklahoma Habitat Attorney David Box to come up with a compromise building plan.
Central Oklahoma Habitat’s Director Ann Felton Gilliland says their home building project plan would be spread over 15 years.
“We’re very excited about the prospect of building in the area, because it’s Piedmont Schools, and it will be a great school for our kids,” she said.
Oklahoma City’s Planning Commission will take up the issue sometime in February.