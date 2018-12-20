It took three hours before anyone called 911; all that time Christian lay bloody in a ditch like "a piece of like trash" his mom, Kim said.



“We received a life sentence that night,” said Kim. “But I feel like for her, it’s just been a inconvenience... just a thorn in her side.”



Kim tried to condense 5 years of what she calls “hell” into 20 pages of notes. She read through them, speaking directly to Gray for about 40 minutes in the courtroom.