Baby Jesus Statue Stolen From Pauls Valley Church Nativity Scene
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - This month, someone stole the baby Jesus statue from the nativity scene in front of the First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley. A few days later, someone took the manger too.
"If the nativity scene had been vandalized, I could see that being some statement against religion or some outrage against God,” said Pastor Don Griffin. “Instead, I see it as, first thing I thought of was maybe this is some young person doing some little prank."
But Griffin, known as Pastor Don to his flock, says the joke’s over. He’s spent his life bringing people closer to Jesus. Now, he wants whoever swiped it, to bring Jesus back to him.
“Jesus was born one Christmas and we hope to see Jesus back by Christmas. So, my message is just bring Jesus back. No questions asked,” said Pastor Don. "Not only did they take it from our church and our enjoyment, but they took it from the community. I mean, it has been part of our community for four decades and now it's gone."
Pastor Don says replacing the statue would be expensive, and that cash could be used to buy food and clothes for the needy or for youth ministry programs.
"You don't go down to Walmart and say, ‘Yeah, what isle will I find Jesus in?’ You know. And the person that took it, I doubt very seriously, they're going to take it to the pawn shop and get money for it,” said Pastor Don.
Pastor Don is asking whoever has the statue to just put it back. He doesn’t want to press charges. And of course, he forgives the thief; he’s in the forgiving business.
"Oh, of course,” said Pastor Don. “In fact, I hope that them taking Jesus this time will eventually lead to them knowing Jesus in their heart for a lifetime. Perhaps this is the first step of God doing something transformational in them. That's what my prayer is."