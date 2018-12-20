Airplane Stolen From Owasso Storage Facility
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso man is asking for help finding his stolen airplane. He says someone drove off with the plane and the trailer it was sitting in.
When Tom Siegler isn't working on planes as an aerospace engineer, he's racing them.
“We race around 6 Pylons for a three-mile course. 30 feet off the ground at 200-250 miles an hour," said Siegler. “It’s a lot of fun!”
This is Tom's latest project. He has been trying to get this plane ready for a race in September.
“The plane is called a Cassutt. It is a vintage racing airplane in the Formula 1 class," said Siegler.
Now he might not get that chance. Someone stole the plane and the trailer it was inside of from a storage lot in Owasso.
“It was pretty gut-wrenching. Losing basically what you are planning on working on for the whole year plus the investment you've got in it. It's not cheap to buy airplane parts and engines," said Siegler.
Tom says he moved to Owasso from California the day before he started his new job. He says the storage company let him keep the trailer and plane on their property. Tom says when he went to move the plane Wednesday night, it was gone.
"It's plywood and wood wings. It has an O2-Continental engine ... there were two of those in the trailer," said Siegler.
Now all Tom can hope for is for someone to spot the trailer and plane and call police.
"This airplane would have realistically done about 230 miles an hour …straight and level because it had an inefficient wing from the original design. I had a lot of plans for that piece of hardware," said Siegler.
Police are asking anyone who spots the trailer or plane to call the Owasso Police Department.