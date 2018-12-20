Stolen OKC Food Pantry Truck Found
OKLAHOMA CITY - Reaching Our City, a community development organization, realized on Sunday that their box truck was stolen out of their parking lot.
The faith-based organization feeds more than 25,000 people per year, through their food pantry, and they say the box truck is vital for their mission.
The food pantry has had to rely on smaller and less efficient passenger vans to do the heavy hauling. But after our story on Tuesday, Couchman says they received good news.
“Wednesday afternoon, we received a call from Oklahoma City Police that our box truck had been found,” Kenneth Couchman, Director of Administration for Reaching Our City, said.
Their vehicle had been abandoned in a gravel lot, several miles away from their location.
Officers say a passerby put two and two together after seeing the story on News 9, then called police.
“That little bit of action on their part makes a big difference for us. So, we're really appreciative for those citizens or citizen out there that did this for us,” Couchman said.
Other than a broken padlock and ignition, the truck was in great condition. It is now in the shop being repaired.
Couchman is calling it a Christmas miracle, and thanks everyone who was involved in the process of getting their box truck back to where it belongs.