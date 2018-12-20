Man Accused Of Stomping Norman Woman To Death Arraigned In Court
The man accused of stomping a woman to death in Norman was arraigned Thursday.
Joe Alliniece is in the Cleveland County Jail for allegedly murdering Brittani Young in April.
Thursday, a judge met with Alliniece’s attorneys to schedule a status conference for July 18.
In past court appearances, the state has called Allience’s alleged crimes “heinous,” and “cruel.”
The crime was committed in Norman, but Allieniece was caught by officers in Oklahoma City late that same day.
Multiple witnesses claimed hearing or seeing the suspect stomp the witness in the head.
Alliniece now faces a first-degree murder charge, two kidnapping charges and a robbery by force or fear charge.
During a court appearance last month, the state announced they'd be seeking the death penalty.