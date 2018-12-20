News
Firefighters Battling Wildfire Near Bridge Creek
Thursday, December 20th 2018, 3:19 PM CST
Updated:
Firefighters are battling a wildfire southwest of Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported along Highway 4 about two miles north of Bridge Creek.
Highway 4 has been shutdown due to the heavy smoke and structures near Fox Lane and Mustang Road are in danger of the fire.
Due to high winds and seasonally warm temperatures, many parts of the Oklahoma City metro area could see wildfires crop up.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.