Residents Make It To Safety After House Catches Fire In SW OKC
Thursday, December 20th 2018, 3:02 PM CST
Firefighters battled a single-story house fire in SW Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Southwest 24th Street around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire from the roof and took a defensive position to battle the blaze.
OKCFD says, the residents made it out of the home and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.