Oklahoma Parents Surprise Daughter With Shelter Dog She Cared For
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - A Seiling couple couldn't wait to surprise their daughter with her Christmas gift this year, so they sprang the surprise on her early.
Lance Fuqua says his daughter Hallee has been asking for a dog for Christmas for years.
"We told her she should wait until after she graduates college," he said.
She began volunteering at the Humane Society of Stillwater and fell in love with a dog named Rambo
Fuqua says Hallee visited Rambo so often, he and his wife decided to secretly adopt him about a month ago.
"With the help from the Humane Society we kept it a secret. She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken. So Sunday night we surprised her with her early Christmas present.
The Fuquas captured the moment on video and shared it with the Humane Society of Stillwater. Merry Christmas Hallee!
