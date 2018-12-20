Crime
Defense For Beggs Murder Suspect Asks Judge To Recuse Herself
Thursday, December 20th 2018, 12:42 PM CST
Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The defense for Amy Hall is asking the judge to recuse herself from the trial.
Hall is accused of shooting and killing two of her children and trying to kill a third in their Okmulgee County home at the beginning of last month. In a hearing Thursday morning, one of the attorneys said Judge Pandee Ramirez has "connections to a deprived case."
Judge Ramirez refused the request and the defense is expected to file a formal motion during a hearing on January 15th.