OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The defense for Amy Hall is asking the judge to recuse herself from the trial.

Hall is accused of shooting and killing two of her children and trying to kill a third in their Okmulgee County home at the beginning of last month. In a hearing Thursday morning, one of the attorneys said Judge Pandee Ramirez has "connections to a deprived case."

Judge Ramirez refused the request and the defense is expected to file a formal motion during a hearing on January 15th.

 

 