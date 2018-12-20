Former President Obama visited a Washington, D.C. children's hospital on Wednesday, clad in a Santa hat and carrying a bag of gifts. "Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas," Mr. Obama said as he walked in.

"My reindeer were stuck in some snow and I just wanted to make sure I made the trip and had the chance to see all of you guys," Mr. Obama said as he entered a playroom at Washington Children's National Health System.

Mr. Obama distributed gifts he and his staff had collected.

He visited individual patients and families in their rooms as well as several playrooms.

In a video posted by the hospital, a crowd sang "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" as he walked out to greet patients, staff and families.

Former first lady Michelle Obama visited Children's Hospital annually from 2009-14, according to Mr. Obama's office. He last visited in 2014, when he was still president.

Mr. Obama's visit comes just days after a federal judge in Texas struck down the Affordable Care Act, his signature legislature achievement, as unconstitutional. The Trump White House has said the law will remain in place for now, and Mr. Obama had recently been promoting signups.