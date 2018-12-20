NORMAN, Oklahoma - Donald Mason has been putting on his big red suit and bringing joy to the Norman community for years.



But back in November, Mason was hit by a car going to a performance at the University of Oklahoma.



Because of this, Mason had to cancel his events and appearances as Santa that were planned for the 2018 Christmas season.



As Mason started the recovery process, another Santa, Bo Turner, reached out. Turner offered the help of the IBRBS, a brotherhood of Santas that has a chapter in Oklahoma.



Together Bo and members of IBRBS have made sure that Mason’s events are covered.



Mason describes the gesture as beautiful and is thankful all the locals will have a Santa that cares.