1 Student Injured After School Bus Accident Near Southeast OKC
Thursday, December 20th 2018, 8:20 AM CST
Officials responded to a school bus accident near southeast Oklahoma City, Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded near southeast 149th Street and south Air Depot Boulevard. At least one student on the Moore School District bus was evaluated for minor injuries.
Officials said ten students were on the bus at the time of the accident. No other injuries were reported.