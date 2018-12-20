Soldiers From Fort Sill Head Home For The Holidays
OKLAHOMA CITY - Hundreds of soldiers in training are on their way home Thursday morning for the holidays.
They were welcomed by the YMCA before boarding their flights at Will Rogers World Airport. For many it's been months since they've seen or even spoke with family.
About 6-8 buses from Fort Sill in Lawton arrived bringing the soldiers. The soldiers come from all over the country, including Alaska, Texas and Alabama.
At the airport soldiers were offered food, Santa stopped by and soldiers even got to play with therapy dogs.
Training is put on hold, as 90% of those stationed at Fort Still head home around this time.
Soldier Rachel Sussman said she's very excited to be going home.
"Oh yes I'm very excited. My parents have so many plans for me and they're like yeah we have this going on. All of my friends are very excited as well. My grandmother flew in for me," Sussman said.
The YMCA has welcomed these soldiers to the airport for more than 13 years now.