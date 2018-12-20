Crime
Suspect Crashes Stolen Vehicle In NW OKC, Ending OHP Pursuit
Thursday, December 20th 2018, 4:50 AM CST
Troopers were involved in a chase with a suspect in northwest Oklahoma City, overnight.
Officials said the chase started near northwest 10th Street and north Tulsa Avenue. The victim left a minivan running at a 7/11 when the suspect jumped in the vehicle.
Officials said the suspect's vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 mph and the suspect ran multiple red lights.
During the chase the suspect sped through the OKC Outlets parking lot at speeds of 70-80 mph.
Troopers said the suspect crashed near Reno and Rockwell into a ditch. EMSA was requested at the scene.
The suspect was detained.
Officials have not identified the suspect.