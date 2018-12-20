The Thunder opened the final period with a 9-0 run — with all the points coming from George — and had a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

“We were getting some really good stops, so we didn’t have to do anything tricky,” Adams said. “We were just more disciplined than they were and they missed a lot of shots.”

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook also had six steals. ... Adams had a double-double by halftime with 14 points and 15 rebounds. ... OKC missed seven of its first 14 free throws, including five straight misses in less than two minutes of the second quarter by Westbrook. ... The Thunder broke a three-game road losing streak. ... Jerami Grant had 22 points.

Kings: Had won their two previous games this season against the Thunder, by 131-120 in Oklahoma City on Oct. 21 and 117-113 in Sacramento on Nov. 19. The teams meet for the final time this regular season Feb. 23 at Oklahoma City.

AILING KINGS

Shumpert (bruised right hip) and Bogdanovic (sore right foot) were both listed as day-to-day, while Bagley (bruised left knee) is expected to miss about another week.

REBOUNDING PROBLEMS

The Thunder’s 66 rebounds were the most by a Kings opponent in regulation since the Portland Trail Blazers also had 66 in a 1993 game.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Utah on Saturday. Oklahoma City has won four straight against the Jazz.

Kings: Play the second game of a three-game homestand when they host Memphis on Friday. Joerger coached the Grizzlies from 2013-16.