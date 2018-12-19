News
OEA Announces Salary Increase Plan Asking For More Education Funding
Wednesday, the Oklahoma Education Association laid out a plan to increase the salary for teachers and education staff.
At the press conference, Oklahoma education leaders spoke about the hope to get legislators involved.
“We need our legislators to come to the table. Put political parties aside and stop blaming one another. And work together to create a plan and propel our state forward,” said Sheri Gately, who was Putnam City’s “Teacher of the Year.”
The OEA is asking for a $3,000 salary increase for teachers.
The raises would be added to the raises promised before the teacher walkout earlier this year.