Edmond PD Releases 911 Calls Made After Shooting Near Park
A teenager was arrested Wednesday in Edmond for a shooting that injured one person.
Police said Corey Hill, 19, shot the victim three times at a neighborhood park near East 33rd and Boulevard.
Edmond Police released the 911 call a resident made only moments after hearing gunshots near her home.
911: “How many shots did you hear?”
Caller: “I want to say there was four.”
The caller lives across the street from Whispering Heights Park in East Edmond.
She heard gunshots around midnight, and walked outside. She told police she saw a white car leave the park.
Caller: “They zoomed off with their lights off, and then I saw somebody run across in front of another house.”
Police said the person running from the scene was the alleged gunman.
The 20-year-old shooting victim was in the car, along with three female passengers. One of the passengers called 911.
Caller: “Somebody followed us from the store and just started shooting.”
911: “Started shooting you said? It was a BB gun?”
Caller: “No, it was a gun. A real gun. They shot him.”
“When officers arrived, they found an adult male that had three gunshot wounds,” said Sgt. James Hamm, Edmond Police Department. “One to each leg and one in the arm.”
Officers cased the neighborhood and found the suspect hiding in a wooded area.
Hill was taken in for questioning and arrested for shooting with intent to kill.
“We don’t have a motive yet as to why he did this,” said Hamm. “Both him and the victim neither of them are from Edmond. So, we’re also trying to determine why they were in the area.”
Police believe the three passengers and the victim will also have answers.
“He has been in surgery all morning,” said Hamm. “So, we’re waiting for him to recover from that, so we can question him about what happened.”
Police said the three passengers are not considered suspects at this time.