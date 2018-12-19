Carlos López has spent the past two days in a frantic search for his 35-year-old daughter. He flew to Peru Tuesday morning and said he won't return to the U.S. without her, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud.



"Carla, dad is here," López said. "Call us. Tell us where you are."



Valpeoz's family said she planned to stay in Peru for more than a week, attending a wedding in Lima, celebrating her birthday, and hiking to Machu Picchu.



"She met some people there that helped her hike up," Valpeoz's brother, Carlos Valpeoz, said. He said she arrived at Machu Picchu alone but left with a tour group who invited her to spend the night in a nearby hostel in Cusco. Early the next morning, he believes she continued her journey by herself, possibly boarding a bus to two nearby cities.