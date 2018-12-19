3 Taken To Hospitals After Active Shooter Report At Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are at the Walgreens at 71st and Lewis after the report of an active shooter. There is a large police presence at the store and multiple ambulances have responded.
Police are not in defensive positions at this time. The situation appears to be contained.
A woman said she was inside the store when she overheard an argument at the photo counter. That's when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting, she said.
She said the man shot the Walgreens employee at the photo counter, but that has not been confirmed by police. She said other people were hit by ricochets.
The woman told News On 6 she saw a body on the floor.
Witnesses said three people were taken to ambulances and transported to the hospital. A woman told News On 6 you could hear one of the victims screaming.
Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Homicide detectives have arrived to investigate.
News On 6 is working to learn more.