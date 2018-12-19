Police: Tulsa Walgreens Clerk Kills Customer Who Threatened Co-worker
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police identified the man who was shot and killed at a Tulsa Walgreens Wednesday afternoon.
They say the man was William Hurley, 52.
The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the store at 71st and Lewis.
Police say witnesses and the store's surveillance cameras confirm Hurley got into an argument with an employee at the photo counter.
"We had people calling in saying shots were being fired that’s kind of how the active shooter thing got out," said Public Information Officer Danny Bean with the Tulsa Police Department.
A source also told News On 6 Hurley went into the Walgreens to pick up a picture of his late daughter. When the picture wasn't ready, the man got upset. Police said Hurley pulled a gun, jumped over the counter and grabbed the photos from the clerks who attempted to call police.
A clerk pulled his own gun and shot and killed Hurley.
Police said two bystanders, an employee and a customer, were shot. They were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to be okay.
“If it is an active shooter which it didn't turn out to be but that’s just how officers responding might feel, they need to get here right now and solve this problem as fast as we can" said Public Information Officer Danny Bean.
"We've got our crime scene investigators here our robbery detectives here homicides gonna be here and everything's gonna gets processed," said Public Information Officer Bean.
Part of the investigation will be determining whose bullets hit the bystanders.
Walgreens released a statement on the shooting Wednesday evening:
“We are fully cooperating with police in their active investigation of the incident that occurred in a Tulsa store this afternoon. We refer you to police for any additional comment on the incident while we continue to gather facts. We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve.”
Thursday morning a sign on the front door said the pharmacy drive-thru window will be open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.