Rogers County Woman Charged With Leaving Special Needs Teen At Rest Stop
EUREKA, Kansas - Authorities have charged the grandmother of a 17-year-old Oklahoma boy with special needs who was left at a Kansas rest stop last month.
Rogers County resident Janie Gill is charged in Greenwood County, Kansas, with child endangerment and interference with law enforcement. She is also charged with child neglect in Rogers County.
Investigators say the grandson, Guy, has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old and does not have the ability to communicate. They say he was left with no money, no medication, and no food.
They say the only way for him to stay warm was to stay inside the bathroom. They say he was there for 24 hours November 29 before a custodian found him and Kansas deputies took him to a hospital. They posted his picture on social media and an Oklahoma teacher recognized him
KAKE reports that Gill, who is 68, told deputies after her arrest that she left the boy at the rest stop because she knew someone would find him and give him the services he needs.
Court proceedings in Oklahoma will determine when Gill will be extradited to Kansas. Kansas authorities say the boy remains in protective custody.