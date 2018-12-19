News
Ex- NASA Engineer Creates Stinky Glitter Bomb For Package Thieves
A former NASA engineer is going viral for his unique way of getting even with porch pirates.
Mark Robert had a package stolen from his doorstep and decided to do something about it. He created a fake package that contained a pound of glitter and some potent fart spray.
He says once the package is opened, it bursts glitter everywhere and then every 30 seconds deploys the fart spray. The package also included a phone to record the thieves reaction and a GPS tracker in hopes of recovering the package.
Robert posted a video on YouTube showing how the box works and some reaction from his porch pirates.
PHOTO CREDIT: Mark Robber YouTube