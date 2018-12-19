News
Tinker Air Force Base Lockdown Lifted Following Suspicious Package Investigation
Wednesday, December 19th 2018, 1:47 PM CST
Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Tinker Air Force was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package.
Officials released the following statement on the incident:
“Tinker Air Force Base is NOT on lockdown and the base is operating under normal conditions. Earlier today, a suspicious package was identified in one of our facilities. It was investigated and deemed safe and harmless. There was miscommunication circulating indicating an active threat to the base which was not accurate. We appreciate the quick response of local police departments to assist if needed. The base has returned to normal operations. The safety and security of all members on Tinker Air Force Base remains a top priority.”