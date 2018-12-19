“Tinker Air Force Base is NOT on lockdown and the base is operating under normal conditions. Earlier today, a suspicious package was identified in one of our facilities. It was investigated and deemed safe and harmless. There was miscommunication circulating indicating an active threat to the base which was not accurate. We appreciate the quick response of local police departments to assist if needed. The base has returned to normal operations. The safety and security of all members on Tinker Air Force Base remains a top priority.”