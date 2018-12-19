Collapsed Scaffolding Elevator Built Without Proper Permits, Report Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The State Labor Department says the scaffolding elevator that collapsed in downtown Tulsa yesterday was built without the proper permits.
It was used at the "Tulsa Club" building to haul workers and tools up to the 11th floor.
Workers were dismantling the elevator when it fell, injuring five men. The Labor Department says "Freedom Scaffold" didn't have a permit to build it, or a mechanics permit to maintain it.
Ross group is renovating the building. They released a statement saying in part: "Our thoughts go out to our colleagues at Freedom Scaffold who were injured during the incident. Thankfully, no one sustained a life-threatening injury, and we are working with the appropriate authorities to secure and clean the site.”
The statement adds, "During this time, please keep those who were injured in your thoughts."