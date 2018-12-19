Officials Respond After Yukon Student Brings Toy Gun To School
YUKON, Oklahoma - School administration and law enforcement responded after receiving reports of a Yukon student carrying a weapon, Wednesday morning.
After investigation, law enforcement found that the gun in the students possession was a toy.
The Superintendent provided the following statement:
School Administrators received reports of a student bringing a gun onto a school bus this morning. School officials along with local law enforcement quickly located the student and after further investigation found that the gun in question was a toy. Student safety is of the utmost importance and we encourage students, parents, and employees to always report suspicious activity to a school official or local law enforcement.
