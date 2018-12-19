Police: Man, Parents Found Dead In Possible Double Murder, Suicide
Police say they have found a man and his parents dead at their home in northeastern Ohio in what investigators believe may be a double homicide and suicide.
Doylestown police said at a news conference Tuesday that an officer making a requested check on the family’s welfare Monday found the body of 39-year-old Randall Weekley Jr. in a shed. Police Lt. Kevin Milburn said Weekley was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted hanging.
Milburn said police found a note indicating Weekley’s parents, 67-year-old Randall Weekley Sr. and 65-year-old Brenda Weekley, were possibly dead. Police found their bodies inside the trunk of a car.
Authorities haven’t released the parents’ cause of death or commented on any motive.
Doylestown is roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Cleveland.