News
Officials Announce Impaired Driving Checkpoint For Canadian County
Wednesday, December 19th 2018, 12:15 PM CST
Updated:
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Officials have announced an impaired driving checkpoint for Canadian County.
According to authorities, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the ENDUI team are partnering with Mustang, Yukon and Union City police to conduct patrols and a checkpoint Friday, December 21st.
The checkpoint is scheduled form 10 p.m. to midnight. Officials said there will be high-visibility patrols before, during and after the checkpoint time.
This is a part of the nation-wide campaign encouraging impaired drivers to get off the roads called "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over".
Officials encourage individuals who plan to be out drinking Friday to plan ahead and have a sober ride home.