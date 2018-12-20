"It's pretty sad to see what happened to the wildlife that we had here," he said. "The last recorded bison anyplace in the Tallgrass ecosystem was killed about 1851 in northern Osage County, which is where we are now."



When the bison were killed off, Payne says that put the prairie's existence in danger. He says the tallgrass ecosystem, that once stretched from southern Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, is almost all gone.