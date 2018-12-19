News
California Man Helps Rescue Oklahoma Deer
Wednesday, December 19th 2018, 11:26 AM CST
Updated:
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - A visitor from California got an unexpected and up-close look at some Oklahoma wildlife when he helped rescue a stuck deer Wednesday morning.
Candi Roberts, who lives in the country near Tahlequah, says her friend, Brett Orr, is visiting from California.
They discovered a doe stuck on a fence along a country road Wednesday morning.
She said Orr and her father-in-law, David Roberts, got out of their vehicles to try to free the deer.
The deer's hind legs were stuck in the fence. After a few minutes' worth of work, the two men managed to untangle the deer and it ran off, seemingly unhurt.
Roberts said her father-in-law is an avid deer hunter, but Orr had never been that close to a deer before.
Roberts says she and Orr had left her home a few minutes after her father-in-law left his home next door. She says her father-in-law saw the deer standing near the fence, but by the time she and Orr passed that spot the deer was tangled in the fence.
"At first we were afraid it was a barbed wire fence and the fur we were seeing was shredded due to the wire cutting into the poor thing. I called my father-in-law and he turned around and came back to help Brett free the deer, thinking that it may have to be put it down if it was suffering and had broken legs," she wrote.
"Luckily they discovered it wasn't barbed and no broken bones. They freed it and it looked back as to thank them but definitely traumatized from the event. Thank you