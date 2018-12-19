Crime
Man Shot 3 Times Near Edmond Park, Police Say
Wednesday, December 19th 2018, 7:53 AM CST
Updated:
Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Edmond overnight.
According to police, the victim was shot three times at Whispering Heights Park, located near East 33rd Street and South Boulevard just after midnight.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Edmond Police said they questioned one adult male, but he was not placed under arrest at this time.
Police said three adult females were inside the car with the victim at the time of the shooting. The victim was shot while sitting in the passenger's seat.
No other injuries were reported.
Stay with News 9 or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.