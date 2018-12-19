News
Firefighters Extinguish Commercial Fire In SW OKC
Wednesday, December 19th 2018, 5:53 AM CST
Updated:
Crews responded to a commercial fire in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the scene near southwest 41st Street and south Robinson Avenue after 5 a.m.
Crews reported heavy smoke upon arrival and immediately switched to defensive mode. Firefighters report the roof partially collapsed.
The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported.
