News
Space Heater Blamed For Fire In SW OKC
Wednesday, December 19th 2018, 3:41 AM CST
Updated:
Firefighters believe a space heater is to blame for an early morning house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters were called to the scene near southwest 36th and Portland Avenue shortly after midnight.
Firefighters said the resident had the heater plugged into a extension cord when the fire started.
When crews arrived they found a fire located in the bedroom, but firefighters said it was put out quickly.
No injuries were reported.