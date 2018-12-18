News
City Of Prague Takes Aim At Hospital's Owner
PRAGUE, Oklahoma - The town of Prague cleared the way to possibly legal action against Prague’s failing hospital, Tuesday night.
At an emergency city council meeting, the council voted unanimously to explore all of their options regarding HMS Empower, the Florida company that owns Prague and several other rural hospitals.
Last week, Prague Hospital employees told News 9 they hadn’t been paid. They say there are glaring medical supply shortages, and many of their own medical insurance policies had been allowed to lapse.
Prague Hospital CEO Shelly Dyer resigned last week, but Tuesday night, she told News 9 she didn’t resign, and told city council that HMS Empower still plans to make good on their obligations.