Oklahoma Family Looking To Give Hope After Father's Death
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Green Country family is mourning the loss of a 32-year-old father this holiday season after what they thought was an ear infection. But they find comfort knowing their loved one is giving other families the Christmas miracle that they didn't get.
"He loved us with all that strong heart he has," said Ashley Harman.
This is the first holiday season that Ashley Harman's two kids will spend without their father, Adam Dreger.
A few weeks ago, Adam came down with an ear infection. The family doesn't have insurance, so Adam didn't get it checked out until it was too late.
"I was just kind of brushing it off as 'men are big babies' so I didn't think much of it. Went to work, got a call, he was falling down, he wasn't there at all," said Harman.
The ear infection turned into meningitis, which spread to his brain.
"It ended up swelling the brain and the brain ended up pushing down on his spinal cord and it was over," said Harman.
When the family heard about the LifeShare organ donation program, they knew they wanted to see something positive come from their loss.
"When that lady walked in and told me he could save lives, I knew his heart was strong. I knew it had to help someone," said Harman.
Ashley says Adam's strength will live on through his children. His daughter, Alexis, is just days away from turning 13. His 10-year-old son, Aaron, helped raise a flag in Adam's honor at a ceremony this afternoon at Hillcrest Hospital.
"Someone is going to have a great Christmas with their family and is going to love their new heart."
The family says they hope Adam's story will inspire others to consider organ donation. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family during this time.