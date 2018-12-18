Vatterott College Students Left With Few Answers After Shutdown
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of Vatterott College students are left with few answers after all branches of the schools across the nation shut their doors.
Some students showed up fully ready to take their finals only to find a note on the door telling them the school had closed.
Tyler Gonzalez only had three weeks of school left before graduating from Vatterott with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Now he is left wondering what happens next.
"Shows how much you care about your students. Not even a warning just throw them aside. It's all about money I guess," said Gonzalez.
He was hoping to follow in the footsteps of other family members and study to be a police officer.
"I took off for basic training and I would've graduated already but this is what happens," he said.
Wendy Gonzalez who has only two weeks until graduation is another student who showed up to the campus last night.
"There are papers on the door and nobody is here, so I don't know what is going on,” said Wendy.
Vatterott posted a letter on their website blaming changes in economic conditions in recent years which led to negative impacts on the school.
"I'm hoping to test out. I spent $30,000 to go to that school and nothing to show for it. That's time and money I could spend with my kids,” said Tyler.
"I want everything I need to help to figure out what is next and how to figure out my career,” said Wendy.
The school claims it is working to find other schools that may be able to take current students on transfer and will provide details once they are available. Tyler is hoping for those answers sooner than later but says this isn't the end of the road for him.
"I don't want to give up because what does that show my kids? To just give up? No, you gotta keep pushing forward,” he said.
As far as student loans go the Oklahoma board of private vocational schools said they had a conference call with the Feds this morning and for students to keep checking their emails for updates.