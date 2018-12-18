News
On A Good Note: Families Shop For Christmas Toys With The Help Of OCTSF
Over the weekend, local families in Enid were able to shop for Christmas toys, thanks to Operation Christmas Train Set Foundation.
350 gifts were made available for parents, and were wrapped for them by volunteers from Maid OK cleaning service and Putnam City schools.
Mustand and Amber Police as well as Santa were on hand to let kids check out police cruisers and play with slot cars and electric trains.
Officials say 50 children benefited from Saturday's event.