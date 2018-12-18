Closed School Gets New Life In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - As Oklahoma City Public Schools try to figure out which schools will close due to consolidation, one closed school is getting new life.
Stonegate Elementary on Northwest 112th Street closed in 2016.
Developers purchased the school from OKC Public School with plans to convert the school into 34,000 square feet of office space.
Construction has already started, and there are a few tenants of Stonegate OKC.
“As far as we knew we were told anyone else who was going to buy the property was just going to tear it down and use it to build single family homes,” says Stonegate OKC developer Justin Brown.
Brown says the project qualifies for historical tax credits.
We're told the total investment will be around 2 million dollars.
Oklahoma City Public Schools still has three closed and empty schools, but more are expected during the ongoing consolidation process.