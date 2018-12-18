The child, a U.S. citizen, has been on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland for the past month. He was born with a brain condition that caused weekly seizures, according to his father, Ali Hassan. The Trump administration's travel ban, which applies to travelers from mostly Muslim majority nations, has been keeping Swileh from entering the U.S. -- "literally separating family from each other," according to Hassan.