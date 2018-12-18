In the sentencing phase of the hearing, Sullivan noted, "Mr. Flynn agreed to plead guilty to count 1," and went on to discuss the particulars of Flynn's case. Flynn lied to the FBI, he noted, "while on the physical premises of the White House." But he also acknowledged the leniency requested by the special counsel for his cooperation. Van Grack, asked by Sullivan if Flynn is continuing to cooperate, said that "it remains a possibility" that Flynn is continuing to cooperate with the government.

The special counsel's office has recommended that Flynn receive zero to six months of incarceration due to his "substantial assistance" in the investigation. He met with the special counsel 19 times as part of his agreement to cooperate with the government in its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The special counsel says Flynn has been cooperating in "several ongoing investigations." Flynn helped government investigators on a "range of issues, including interactions between individuals in the Presidential Transition Team and Russia."

President Trump tweeted about Flynn's sentencing earlier Tuesday: "Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!"

Flynn's attorneys think he should receive probation and community service and be spared prison time, out of respect for his decades of military service and his "genuine contrition for the uncharacteristic error in judgment that brought him before this court."

On Monday, the judge in the case, Emmet Sullivan, ruled that the interview notes from Flynn's first interview with the FBI, conducted by agent Peter Strzok, had to be released to the public, an order the special counsel complied with Monday evening.

Steven Portnoy and Grace Segers contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.