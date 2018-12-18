News
Adair County Deputies Search For Double Shooting Suspect
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Adair County Sheriff's office is looking for a man who they say shot two people Monday night. A warrant has been issued for Shawn Claude Rose for two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Reports say the two victims had left the scene but later got medical care and are in stable condition. Deputies say Rose is considered armed and dangerous.
Contact the Adair County Sheriffs Office at 918-696-2106 if you know his whereabouts.