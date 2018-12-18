Choctaw Woman Accused Of Hitting Man With Her Vehicle
CHOCTAW, Oklahoma - A Choctaw woman was arrested after she was accused of ramming her vehicle into a man, police said.
Jennifer Brooke Pearce, 39, was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and causing a serious injury accident while intoxicated.
About 11:20 p.m. Monday, police were called to a residence in the 3300 block of Elizabeth Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash.
Police found 39-year-old Troy Dale Shrader pinned between a parked car and a running vehicle.
Police were told the driver of the running vehicle rammed it into the parked vehicle in the driveway.
The man went outside to see what happened and was hit by the running vehicle, police said.
Investigators are trying to determine if Shrader was hit intentionally.
Shrader was taken to OU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Pearce was arrested at the scene and is thought to be intoxicated.
Pearce was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.