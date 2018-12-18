4 Hurt When Scaffolding Collapses In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Four people were hurt when a scaffolding collapsed near 5th and Cincinnati Tuesday morning.
The Tulsa Fire Department says the structure was up against the Tulsa Club building and fell around 9:30 a.m. It was being disassembled when it fell and was three or four stories up at the time, according to TFD.
The specific extent of the injuries is unknown, but officials say they are not life-threatening.
The Tulsa Fire Department says the scaffolding just fell, it wasn't hit by vehicle. Victor Grimes, Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, said firefighters believe the injured men were inside an elevator in the structure that collapsed, which protected them from serious injury.
Architect Bruce Goff designed the Tulsa Club, which was built in 1927. The Ross Group bought it in 2015 after the city of Tulsa spent years working to get control of it from the absentee owner the city said had allowed it to become a nuisance.
The Ross Group is working to convert the building into a boutique hotel and had said its target opening was some time this year.
Before the sale, the Art Deco structure was a popular hangout for homeless people and had suffered damage and even major fires over the last two decades.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.