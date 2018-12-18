News
WATCH: Oklahoma Dad Uses Nerf Gun To Remove Daughter's Tooth
Tuesday, December 18th 2018, 8:59 AM CST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - An Oklahoma dad found a clever way to remove his daughter's loose tooth.
Matt Conkey dreamed up the new method to help his daughter, Emma. He tied the loose tooth to a Nerf dart, fired the dart out of the Nerf gun and it worked perfectly.
Matt's wife said Emma wanted her dad to use a bow and arrow to pull the tooth out, but he didn't have one so the Nerf dart gun was the next best idea.
Matt is from Oklahoma, but is stationed in Colorado as a member of the United State Air Force.
Matt's mom, Julie Sherman, shared the video with News On 6. "He has so much fun with his children....knows how to make anything fun," she said.
Judging from Emma's reaction, she loved it.